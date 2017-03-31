Lottery-winning sex predator defaults on victim deal, officials say

Timothy Poole won $3 million with a scratch-off ticket. (Photo: Florida Lottery)

MOUNT DORA, Fla. -- A convicted sex offender who won $3 million in the Florida Lottery hasn't made payments on a $150,000 settlement on a lawsuit filed by his alleged victims, according to court records.

A judge has doubled the judgment against Timothy Poole to $300,000.

WKMG reports Poole hadn't made payments in February and March as outlined in the agreement, so the judgment was doubled, as per the pact.

Poole won $3 million with a scratch-off ticket in December.

He was accused in 1996 of sexually molesting two boys, ages 5 and 6. He served three years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted sexual battery.

He maintains his innocence.

