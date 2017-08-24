WTSP
Close

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Sarasota Publix

We got the numbers that may make you rich. Find out who's in your income bracket now.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 8:32 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

SARASOTA, Fla. – One of the Match 5 Powerball tickets worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Sarasota.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Publix at 8300 Bee Ridge Road.

Two other $1 million Match 5 Powerball tickets were sold in Miami and Miami Beach.

On Thursday morning, Massachusetts State Lottery officials have corrected the site where the single winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold to Chicopee, not Watertown.

The Massachusetts State Lottery had announced around 2:30 a.m. Thursday that a convenience store in Watertown, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.

The lottery did not say how the error was made .

Wednesday’s jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Winning $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

WTSP

Here are the winning numbers: 7, 26, 16, 23, 6 and Powerball 4

WTSP

Lucky numbers for $700M Powerball jackpot drawn

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories