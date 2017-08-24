$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Sarasota Publix

A customer buys Powerball tickets on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

SARASOTA, Fla. – One of the Match 5 Powerball tickets worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Sarasota.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Publix at 8300 Bee Ridge Road.

Two other $1 million Match 5 Powerball tickets were sold in Miami and Miami Beach.

On Thursday morning, Massachusetts State Lottery officials have corrected the site where the single winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold to Chicopee, not Watertown.

The Massachusetts State Lottery had announced around 2:30 a.m. Thursday that a convenience store in Watertown, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.

The lottery did not say how the error was made .

Wednesday’s jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV