WTSP
Close

1 winning ticket for $570M Powerball jackpot

With the news that someone won $450 million in Tampa Bay, local lottery players are dreaming, even if the odds of winning are long.

Associated Press , WTSP 6:25 AM. EST January 07, 2018

One Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire has matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million grand prize.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.   

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories