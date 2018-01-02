$4 million won in Florida, Mega Millions rolls to $418 million

What would have been the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever now has the potential to become its fourth largest prize.
The jackpot continues to roll after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing – the white balls 1, 42, 47, 64 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 22.
Two tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday night to win the game’s second prize. One sold in Florida that is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier, which is four times for Tuesday’s drawing. The other sold in Ohio is a $1 million winner.
The odds of winning Tuesday's $361 million jackpot were more than 1 in 302 million. Those odds remain the same for Friday's $418 million top prize.
Related: Mega Millions bumps up to $418 million for Friday's drawing; Powerball is Wednesday night
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $42 million on Oct. 13, 2017.
Lottery aficionados are also looking forward to Wednesday night’s $440 Powerball jackpot, which is the ninth largest in the game’s history. Its odds of winning are 1 in more than 292 million.
Mega Millions
Jackpot: $418million
Jackpot odds: 1 in 302,575,350
Next drawing: 11 p.m. ET Friday
Powerball
Jackpot: $440 million
Drawing time: 11 p.m. ET Wednesday, Jan. 3
Jackpot odds: 1 in 292,201,338
Editor’s Note: USA TODAY contributed to this story.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs