$4 million won in Florida, Mega Millions rolls to $418 million

What would have been the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever now has the potential to become its fourth largest prize.

The jackpot continues to roll after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing – the white balls 1, 42, 47, 64 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 22.

Two tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday night to win the game’s second prize. One sold in Florida that is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier, which is four times for Tuesday’s drawing. The other sold in Ohio is a $1 million winner.

The odds of winning Tuesday's $361 million jackpot were more than 1 in 302 million. Those odds remain the same for Friday's $418 million top prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $42 million on Oct. 13, 2017.

Lottery aficionados are also looking forward to Wednesday night’s $440 Powerball jackpot, which is the ninth largest in the game’s history. Its odds of winning are 1 in more than 292 million.

Mega Millions

Jackpot: $418million

Jackpot odds: 1 in 302,575,350

Next drawing: 11 p.m. ET Friday

Powerball

Jackpot: $440 million

Drawing time: 11 p.m. ET Wednesday, Jan. 3

Jackpot odds: 1 in 292,201,338

