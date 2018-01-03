Powerball jackpot now $550M; 2 winning Florida tickets worth $1M

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Are you waking up a millionaire?
Two tickets in Florida matched all five numbers in the Powerball lottery drawing Wednesday, Jan. 3, and are worth at least $1 million.
The winning numbers were 2, 18, 37, 39, 42 and Powerball number 12 with a jackpot of $460 million.
No one matched all six numbers, which means the jackpot in Saturday's drawing grows to $550 million. If someone opts to take the lump sum amount if they win, they'll walk away with $347.9 million.
Mega Millions bumps up to $418M for Friday's drawing; Powerball soars to $550M
If no one wins, the jackpot only will continue to grow.
There's another jackpot to vie for Friday night: the Mega Millions and its $418 million prize.
