Powerball jackpot now $550M; 2 winning Florida tickets worth $1M

Powerball tickets. (Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Are you waking up a millionaire?

Two tickets in Florida matched all five numbers in the Powerball lottery drawing Wednesday, Jan. 3, and are worth at least $1 million.

The winning numbers were 2, 18, 37, 39, 42 and Powerball number 12 with a jackpot of $460 million.

No one matched all six numbers, which means the jackpot in Saturday's drawing grows to $550 million. If someone opts to take the lump sum amount if they win, they'll walk away with $347.9 million.

More: Mega Millions bumps up to $418M for Friday's drawing; Powerball soars to $550M

If no one wins, the jackpot only will continue to grow.

There's another jackpot to vie for Friday night: the Mega Millions and its $418 million prize.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV