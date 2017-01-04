Sarasota father and son win $1 million lottery

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Sarasota family now has more to celebrate in the New Years.
Peter Del Pizzo and his son claimed the $1 million prize for the $10,000,000 Fortune Scratch-Off game on Wednesday, according to the Florida Lottery Facebook post.
The father and son decided to buy the ticket 'on a whim' and were pleasantly surprised to find that they purchased a winning ticket.
(© 2017 WTSP)
