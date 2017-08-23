WTSP
Winning $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

Associated Press , WTSP 3:47 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

There was one ticket sold by the Massachusetts Lottery for a grand prize of $758,700,000.

Three Match 5 Powerball tickets were sold in Florida. Each is valued at $1 million.

Wednesday’s jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016. 

The odds of winning Wednesday’s jackpot were one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

© 2017 Associated Press

