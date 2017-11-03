Lou Diamond Phillips arrested overnight in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Actor Lou Diamond Phillips was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Portland overnight and taken to the San Patricio County County Jail. He was released Friday morning on a $2,500 bond.

Phillips is in the Coastal Bend to make a special guest appearance in the Voices of South Texas event at Heritage Park Friday evening.

He has been in dozens of movies and television show, but is most known for his portrayal of Ritchie Valens in the biography picture "La Bamba" and his role in the Academy-Award nominated movie "Stand and Deliver."

© 2017 KIII-TV