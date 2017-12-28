Love in the air: Pilot goes from flight plan to life plan with marriage proposal

You could say, love is in the air. At least it was recently for a SkyWest pilot and flight attendant.

It happened on Saturday right before a flight bound for Oklahoma City. Pilot Jon Emerson was announcing the flight plant to passengers, and then he introduced his girlfriend, Lauren Gibbs, who was a flight attendant onboard.

The announcement quickly went from flight plans to marriage plans, as Jon got on one knee and proposed.

The answer? According to Lauren, the “easiest YES” of her life!

Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple!

