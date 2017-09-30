Lt. Gen.'s lesson in leadership goes viral at Air Force Academy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria's lesson about leadership went viral after he gave a speech at the Air Force Academy.

Lt. Gen. Silveria is the superintendent of the Air Force Academy.

Someone wrote racial slurs outside the dorm rooms of five black students, so the Lt. Gen. gathered all 4,000 cadets and all the faculty and staff.

"If you can't treat someone with dignity and respect, then you need to get out," he said.

The U.S. Air Force shared his speech on Twitter and so far, it has been retweeted more than 33,000 times.

"If you can't treat someone with dignity and respect--then you need to get out."-Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, Superintendent @AF_Academy pic.twitter.com/njCktv5Fmp — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) September 28, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV