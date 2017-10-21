Lutz girl battling cancer sells lemonade for Las Vegas victims

LUTZ, Fla. -- Here’s a story sure to warm your heart. A young Hillsborough County girl battling cancer set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Morgan Allen, 7, set up the lemonade stand in Lutz Saturday. When Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister heard about it, he and several deputies came out to support her.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue also sent their battalion chief, an engine, their rescue car and a tanker to show support.

As you can see in the video, Morgan got emotional when she saw all the support.

