12 people dead in church bus crash

Chopper 5 captured video of the scene of the crash. (Photo: KENS)

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - Twelve deaths and three injuries have been reported, and the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said a major crash caused Highway 83 north to close near Garner State Park Wednesday afternoon.

A Texas state trooper says 12 people were killed in a crash between a church van and a pickup truck on a two-lane highway in southwestern Texas.

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety also said three others were injured and taken to hospitals after the head-on collision that happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

But Hein said he does not know if the lone occupant of the pickup truck is among the dead or how many of the dead were among the 14 people aboard the church van.

The 14 in the van were senior members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

In a statement posted on the church website, church officials said the members were returning from a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey, about 9 miles north of the crash site.

The statement said church officials hadn't learned how many fatalities and injuries resulted from the crash. However, they were "ministering to family members to help them deal with this tragedy."

The church's statement reads, in part:

"We understand there have been some fatalities, but we do not yet know who. All activities for tonight are canceled. The Sanctuary will be open [Wednesday] evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved."

Video over the crash site showed a crash between a white pickup truck and the church's bus.

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety said "multiple fatalities" have been reported.

% INLINE %

KENS 5's crew at the scene reported this was an annual spring retreat people from the church would take, and it was for people age 55 and older.

The sheriff's office said traffic was being re-routed through state Highway 127 in Concan and FM 1050 near the state park.

The highway was expected to be closed for several hours.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement in response to the crash, saying he wanted to extend his deepest condolences:

"We are saddened by the loss of life, and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy."

Information from KENS was used in this report.

© 2017 Associated Press