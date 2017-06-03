LIVE COVERAGE: New terror attacks in London

Police officers clear the area near Borough market at London Bridge on June 3, 2017 in London, England. Police have responded to reports of a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge in central London. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Dan Kitwood, 2017 Getty Images)

Police say a 'terrorist incident' has taken place in London, after separate incident along the London Bridge and Borough Market. The BBC is reporting that at least one person is dead and multiple people injured.

A witness who was on London Bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter they responded to reports of a collision on the bridge shortly after 11 p.m. local time, followed by reports of a stabbing at Borough Market. Armed police responded and shots were fired, police said.

(Photo: Google Maps/CBS)

There were reports of another incident at Vauxhall area, but that was determined to not be connected.

The BBC reports police are searching for three suspects who could be armed, according to Reuters.

"There was kind of a period of intense gunfire," man who was near Borough Market says regarding incidents in London. https://t.co/kjczYIxsmH pic.twitter.com/fwtBEyaHBf — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident and is in touch with officials, Downing Street said. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump has also been briefed on the situation.

NEW: Pres. Trump responds to incidents in London: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there" pic.twitter.com/5ojOnE19XU — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2017

The city transit authority Transport for London closed the bridge and ordered the London Bridge underground station evacuated.

One witness inside the station described the scene to Sky News.

"I was walking out of the London Bridge station and there were police," Caroline Breniere said. "Some of them were coming by car, some of them were running. The traffic was stopped."

Another man who was nearby told Sky he witnessed emergency vehicles rushing to the scene. "We finished drinking at a bar and we came out onto the road and I looked to my left and there was a guy, we thought he was just drunk, he was lying on the floor," the man told Sky.

"A couple seconds later, about three police vans flew past. The guys who were with the guy that was on the floor managed to flag one of the police vans down.

One of the officers jumped out and started attending to the guy on the floor."

Will Haven, managing editor of The Spectator in London, told Sky he "certainly saw people who looked like they'd been run over."

The attacks come on the day before Ariana Grande and other artists planned a benefit concert for the victims in Manchester.

Please remain calm, but be alert & vigilant. We are using all necessary skills & resources at #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket #Vauxhall — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Info available at this stage: from 2208hrs officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge. 1/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

