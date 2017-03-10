Man accdentally shoots himself in Oldsmar movie theater

The shooting happened at an Oldsmar movie theater. (Photo: WTSP)

A concealed carry permit holder accidentally shot himself in the bathroom of a movie theater, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, about 2 p.m. Nathan A. Schrange, 26, of Palm Harbor was in the bathroom of the Oldsmar AMC theater, 3128 Tampa Road, took the firearm out of his holster and placed it on the toilet paper dispenser.

He then tried to put the weapon back in his holster, but it went off, injuring his left hand.

No one else was in the bathroom at the time, deputies said.

Schrage was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Schrage does have a valid concealed carry permit, deputies said.

