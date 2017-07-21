Man accused of driving recklessly on Clearwater Beach will stay in jail

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The man arrested after allegedly driving down Clearwater Beach on Thursday while appearing to drink alcohol on Facebook Live went before a judge on Friday.

Ryan Stiles was read numerous charges against him. Bond was set on all charges, but since Stiles violated his pre-trial release agreement that he received a month ago, the judge decided on no bond.

Image from Ryan Stiles Facebook Live video

Stiles was on Facebook Live Thursday driving across Clearwater Beach with police on his tail. In the video, he appeared to drink alcohol while behind the wheel. After a brief chase, Stiles was arrested.

When his lawyers objected to the bond ruling in court Friday, Stiles interrupted, saying he never took a breathalyzer when they pulled him over. His lawyer told him to keep quiet.

During the hearing Friday, the judge said, “I have a threatening a public servant [charge] and you know what, sometimes it’s beer talk, sometimes it isn’t, I don’t know. But I know I’m gonna err on the side of caution and what is alleged is that you told the officer they need to watch their back, you know where they live, you know where their family lives and your marksman and you were going to slit their throat.”

“I want to see recordings of this,” said Stiles.

Stiles has been charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, fleeing and

eluding, hit and run with property damage, felony criminal mischief and threatening a public servant.

© 2017 WTSP-TV