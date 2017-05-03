Man accused of kidnapping girl outside her prom

Christopher Rosario, 19, is accused of kidnapping a teen outside her prom. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Newly released dashcam video shows the arrest of a man accused of kidnapping a girl on her way to her prom.

Our news partners at WKMG report Christopher Rosario, 19, drove up to the girl and her date outside Belleview High School on April 22 in Marion County. The girl said she got into Rosario's car to avoid a confrontation between him and her date.

Rosario drove off with the girl, deputies said.

The victim says Rosario bit her and took her phone to keep her from calling 911.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the girl hanging out of the car, screaming for help/

The sheriff's office was able to track her phone using an app. A deputy went to the area where the phone was, and when Rosario saw the patrol car, he crashed.

The video shows the deputy arriving and finding the girl walking away from the car in her glittering prom dress.

As he was being arrested, Rosario claimed the girl was driving, according to the video.

He has been charged with felony kidnapping.

