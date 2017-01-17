Man accused of killing co-worker in Clearwater

A Largo man is accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a job site in unincorporated Clearwater on Tuesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a report, deputies were called to Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park, 244479 U.S. Highway 19 N., about 1:10 p.m. There, they found Gregory Perry, 51, lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was unresponsive.

Deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Perry was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told deputies that Clifton Moody, 41, has shot Perry with a handgun and fled on foot. Deputies found Moody trying to leave the park.

Detectives say the investigation revealed that Perry and Moody were co-workers at the Labor Ready temporary employment agency in Largo. On Tuesday, Perry and Moody were assigned with two other workers to assist with maintenance at the park.

Witnesses informed detectives that Perry was arguing with Moody throughout the day. Perry was upset because Moody showed up to the work site intoxicated and Perry felt that Moody was not working hard enough. During one of the arguments, Moody took out a handgun and shot Perry for no apparent reason.

Moody was charged with second-degree murder and one count of violation of probation: kidnapping/sex battery.

The investigation is continuing.



