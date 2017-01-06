Man accused of peeping in dressing room in Brandon

Jack Richard Tempfer

A 51-year-old Seffner man was arrested after allegedly looking under the door in a dressing room, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.

Jack Richard Tempfer was charged with voyeurism and disorderly moral conduct.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to Goodwill, 1106 E. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, after store customers spotted Tempfer looking under the doors of the woman's changing room while a woman was trying on clothes.

When deputies arrived at the store, they detained Tempfer. He told investigators the woman was his girlfriend and he was at the store to pick up clothes.

Deputies reviewed store surveillance videos and confirmed his activity of peeping under the dressing room door. The victim was not his girlfriend.

Tempfer was arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail. He is being held on $750 bail.

Temper has an extensive criminal arrest history dating to 1986.

(© 2017 WTSP)