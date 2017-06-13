Man accused of sexually assaulting disabled adult

file graphic (Photo: WTSP)

A man who worked at several assisted living facilities was charged Tuesday with sexually battering a mentally and physically disabled adult, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Brian Coffee, 55, of Plant City assaulted the victim at a Hillsborough County assisted living facility.

He has worked at several facilities since 2009, deputies said.

Detectives are not aware of any other victims, but if anyone has knowledge of other victims, they are asked to please contact the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.

