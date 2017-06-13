WTSP
Man accused of sexually assaulting disabled adult

10News Staff , WTSP 4:06 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

A man who worked at several assisted living facilities was charged Tuesday with sexually battering a mentally and physically disabled adult, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Brian Coffee, 55, of Plant City assaulted the victim at a Hillsborough County assisted living facility.

He has worked at several facilities since 2009, deputies said.

Detectives are not aware of any other victims, but  if anyone has knowledge of  other victims, they are asked to please contact the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.

