Man accused of sexually assaulting employee at Hillsborough spa

TAMPA -- A man is accused of going into a Hillsborough County spa, and sexually assaulting an employee there.

It happened on Tuesday at around 3:30pm. Investigators say Bruce Darnell Wilson walked into the Zen Therapy Spa, distracted the victim while she was behind the counter, then grabbed her and demanded money.

Investigators say he then grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled her into another room where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to give detectives a description and there was surveillance video. All of that, plus fingerprints led them to Wilson, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Wilson is charged with armed robbery and armed sexual battery.

