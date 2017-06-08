Man allegedly kicked by police after wild chase ID'd as bystander

A man who had just rolled out of one of two burning cars is seen in this screen capture from cellphone video with flames coming from what looks like his upper torso after a wild police pursuit in Jersey City, N.J., late on June 4, 2017. ERIK ROBERTO

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A burning bystander seen on video being kicked by New Jersey police officers after a car chase involving a different man ended in a fiery explosion was in critical condition Thursday and the Jersey City mayor vowed to pursue charges against the officers.

The video obtained by CBS News and other media outlets shows police kicking at a man and dragging him into the roadway in the moments after the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Carmine Disbrow, the president of the city's police union, said the video "clearly shows" the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames and pull the man to safety.

But Mayor Steven Fulop called the images in the video "outrageous" and took issue with the union's statement, saying that while the dragging of Miguel Feliz, of West New York, New Jersey, could be explained as the officers' trying to get him away from the fire, what followed defied explanation.

"The kicking and the abuse that happened after, there's really no credible explanation that makes any sense whatsoever," Fulop said.

Erik Roberto, who shot the cellphone video, told CBS New York station WCBS-TV that the police made a big mistake.

"When I see the cops approaching, and they start kicking and, you know, grabbing and pulling him out of the way, they made a huge mistake treating this guy that way, and he wasn't the one that they was chasing," Roberto told WCBS-TV.

