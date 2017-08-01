Clinic workers accused of performing liposuction in Tampa without a license

A man and woman are in custody, accused of performing liposuction on customers without a license.

Claudia Patricia Orozco, 43, and Marlon Ricardo Barcelo, 39, are accused of practicing medicine without a license, aggravated battery with great bodily harm and organized fraud.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, they performed the liposuctions on multiple patients at the Orozco Medical Clinic. Several patients sough medical attention at local hospitals after having the procedures.

Investigators say Orozco and Barcel are not licensed doctors and not authorized to perform liposuction on patients. They were arrested without incident and are now at the Hillsborough County Jail.



