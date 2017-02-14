Man arrested after hitting seagull with PVC pipe

A seagull was allegedly attacked by a man with a PVC pipe Tuesday morning in Clearwater. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department via Twitter)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- An injured seagull is recovering at a local wildlife sanctuary after police said a man beat the bird with a PVC pipe.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested by Clearwater Police Tuesday morning and charged with animal cruelty, the agency reported on its Twitter account.

This seagull was hurt this morning when a man wielding a PVC pipe struck and injured it. The suspect has been charged with animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/Q86y8K2BgW — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) February 14, 2017

Here's the PVC pipe used in the gull attack -- nearly 5 feet long. Owl's Nest Sanctuary is taking care of the injured bird. pic.twitter.com/liITlQXuF8 — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) February 14, 2017

It is unknown why the suspect attacked the bird, which was transported to Owl's Nest Sanctuary for treatment.

The bird attack is reminiscent of an incident when a man strangled Pinky the Flamingo at a Busch Gardens exhibit in August of 2016.

