Man arrested after hitting seagull with PVC pipe

10News Staff , WTSP 9:57 AM. EST February 14, 2017

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- An injured seagull is recovering at a local wildlife sanctuary after police said a man beat the bird with a PVC pipe.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested by Clearwater Police Tuesday morning and charged with animal cruelty, the agency reported on its Twitter account.

It is unknown why the suspect attacked the bird, which was transported to Owl's Nest Sanctuary for treatment.

The bird attack is reminiscent of an incident when a man strangled Pinky the Flamingo at a Busch Gardens exhibit in August of 2016.

