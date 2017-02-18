Man arrested after video shows dog being dragged by wheelchair

MISSION, Texas -- A man in Texas is facing an animal cruelty charge after he was caught on camera dragging his dog behind his motorized wheelchair.

A woman driving by stopped and confronted him while taking video. "Don't worry, I'll call the cops on you," she can be heard saying in the video.

"It's my dog!" he yells back.

Officers say they received hundreds of calls from concerned citizens who saw the video on social media.

That man -- 59-year-old Mario Cardona -- has since been arrested and animal control has taken away his dog. The woman who took the video says she couldn't believe what she was seeing.

"I was really upset. A lot of people told me I should've cut the dog's leash, I should've taken the dog, push him off his wheelchair...and I wanted to do all those things, but I had to think with my mind and not my emotions."

The German Shephard's name is G2. Tonight she is at an animal shelter where workers say she is doing well.

