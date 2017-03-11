WTSP
Man arrested at airport with cocaine taped to legs

The Associated Press , WTSP 8:03 AM. EST March 11, 2017

Authorities say a drug smuggler flew into New York's Kennedy Airport with 10 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs.
 
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that officers arrested Juan Carlos Galan Luperon on March 4 after they noticed he was "busting out of his pants."
 
Luperon, a U.S. citizen, had arrived in New York from the Dominican Republic.
 
Customs officials say officers noticed Luperon's pants were snug. The officers searched Luperon in a private room.
 
According to the agency, the officers found packages of white powder taped to Luperon's legs. The agency says the powder tested positive for cocaine.
 
Luperon was arrested on federal narcotics smuggling charges. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.
 
Authorities say the cocaine was worth about $164,000.
 

© 2017 Associated Press

