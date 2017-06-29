Man arrested for selling family fake Disney tickets

Bullerin is accused of selling $1,000 worth of fake Disney World tickets to a Tampa family.

Deputies in Volusia County arrested Branden Bullerin this week for selling $1,000 worth of fake Disney World tickets to a Tampa family.

The woman bought 13 tickets from Bullerin, who told her he worked at Disney and let her take a picture of his ID. He had contacted Bullerin on Craigslist and met him at a home in Deltona to pick up the tickets.

It wasn't until she was at the entrance of the theme park and the tickets wouldn't scan that she realized she'd been tricked.

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff's Office say Bullerin duped a Davenport woman out of Universal tickets in a similar way in January. A warrant was issued, and he did not appear in court.

Bullerin is charged with grand theft and fraud. Disney says he was never an employee.

Here’s some advice from MouseSavers.com to make sure you don’t get scammed.

Don’t use sites like eBay or Craigslist.

Go through authorized brokers. Authorized ticket dealers can’t use the word Disney in their URL, so if it has the word Disney and it’s not Disney’s site, stay away.

Disney also doesn’t let those brokers sell discounted one-day tickets—so avoid those deals too.

Avoid sites that ask you to pay by Western Union or other cash-equivalent services, because you won’t be able to get your money back.

