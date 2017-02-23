Man arrested for swinging swords at Brooksville Walmart

Shannon Lon Schenck (Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A man who allegedly swung swords at customers at a Brooksville Walmart is in custody.

Brooksville Police arrested Shannon Lon Schenck, of Brooksville, who was found in possession of two swords at the Walmart located at 7305 Broad Street.

Police also said that Schenck appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

BPD officers responded around 12:04 p.m. after the store manager reported that Schenck, 44, was in the Walmart parking lot and approaching customers while armed with the swords.

Witnesses told police that Schenck was in a fighting stance and had both swords unsheathed as he walked up to customers as they left their cars.

Schenck, a convicted felon, was also discovered to have a small amount of marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue in it.

Schenck faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Hernando County Jail on $36,000 bond.

