Man arrested in Bradenton double homicide case

Andrew Thompson (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The alleged suspect in the January 13th shooting deaths of two individuals outside of a Bradenton residence is behind bars.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office placed Andrew Thompson, 22, under arrest Friday morning in connection with the murder of Barry Joseph and Lawashawna Stevenson-Weeks.

Joseph and Stevenson-Weeks were discovered dead by deputies outside of a house located at the 5200 block of 15th Street Court East. The initial search centered on the suspect's vehicle, which was caught on surveillance video images sent out by MCSO.

Detectives located the vehicle, a Pontiac G6 on Thursday and interviewed the owner of the vehicle, Shazlynn Dunton, who is also Thompson's girlfriend at her residence. She told deputies that Thompson took her car on the day of the murder and said that he was going to meet 'B1." That nickname belonged to Joseph, according to the arrest warrant.

Thompson allegedly returned home without the Pontiac and told Dunton that he was repairing her windshield. While detectives were interviewing Dunton, they noted that her car's windshield was replaced.

Probable cause was further bolstered by two witnesses who positively identified Thompson as the driver of the Pontiac and said that he was the only person driving the vehicle which left the scene.

