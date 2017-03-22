Man breaks up street fight using the power of his words

A screenshot taken from a YouTube video shows a peaceful conclusion to a street fight. (Photo: Screenshot via YouTube user Poodieville)

A video of a man breaking up a fight between two young men is making the rounds on social media and being praised by LeBron James and other pro athletes.

The video, posted to YouTube by Poodieville shows the unidentified man stepping in and stopping the fight and telling onlookers who were egging the men on that they were at fault too.

He is being celebrated for using his experience and words to bring about peaceful conclusion.

WARNING: The video contains graphic language.

The man approaches the fighting teenagers and says "Everybody recording on the phone are the real cowards."

The man gets to the bottom of what started the fight. Apparently one teen was fighting in self-defense against another who attacked him "over some sh--. I don't even know," one young man says.

He then says to the gathered crowd that though they are teens, they are nearly grown men and women.

"Don't make your parents look like this... Don't make your mom look like this,' the man says.

The man then says that he is not leaving until the fighters shake hands, which they do.

The two men are brought together to shake hands, bringing the street fight to a peaceful conclusion. (Photo: Screenshot via YouTube)

The video, which has been viewed thousands of times was shared on social video by pro athletes Torrey Smith and LeBron James.

This is a REAL man right here! Y'all youngins need to watch and learn from this video about your "friends"...salute to this dude! https://t.co/YMau4bv4gm — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 21, 2017

So dope!!! #Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help! https://t.co/hJ4BT611sw — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV