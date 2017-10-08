Man caught on video holding onto front of moving school bus

Leverne Doran banged on the doors, police say, and attempted to get on the bus, but the driver would not open the door because he was in fear for the safety of the students on the bus. (Photo: CBS News)

BALTIMORE - A man faces multiple charges after jumping onto a moving Baltimore County School Bus in Parkville.

Police say 68-year-old Leverne Ardin Doran, from Nottingham, jumped on the hood of a bus coming from Loch Raven Middle School Thursday afternoon, after police say a plastic bottle was thrown from the bus and struck his car.

Doran banged on the doors, police say, and attempted to get on the bus, but the driver would not open the door because he was in fear for the safety of the students on the bus.

In a video recorded by a student on the bus and posted on social media, the man is seen holding onto the front of the moving bus and repeatedly telling the driver to open the door, as the driver responds several times to get off of the bus.

Sara Scarborough, who was on her way to work when the incident happened, tells WJZ the man finally got off the front of the bus when it was stopped at a red light, but then opened the doors and got onto the bus.

She says the driver sent all students onboard to the back of the bus.

“You could tell those kids were extremely terrified. Some were even huddled together holding onto each other,” she says.

Susan Copenhaver’s grandchildren were on the bus at the time of the incident. She tells WJZ, “many of the kids hid under seats at the back of the bus.”

Baltimore Police say an off-duty officer who was in the area arrived and ordered the man off the bus shortly after he stepped on.

Scarborough says she saw two mechanics from a nearby auto body shop assist the officer in removing the man from the bus.

“The cop told the bus to drive away for the safety of the kids. The man kicked and punched the bus as it drove away,” she says.

Court documents show Doran faces multiple charges for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, obstructing a school bus driver, and malicious destruction of property.

Police say they were able to apprehend and arrest Doran. They say the incident investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared on CBS Baltimore’s website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.