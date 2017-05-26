Man caught with stolen car after getting help for flat tire

NAPLES, Fla. A luxury car thief was arrested Thursday night after getting help for a flat tire on a stolen Mercedes, Collier deputies said.

Michael Hernandez, 21, of Holly Avenue, and a female accomplice allegedly ransacked a Gulfstar Drive home and stole the Mercedes from the driveway, deputies said.

However, Hernandez parked the car in the middle of U.S. 41 after getting a flat tire, nearly causing an accident. A homeless woman helped Hernandez get the car into the parking lot of Voigt’s Service Center, according to deputies.

The owner of the garage called 911 around 6:45 p.m. after an employee witnessed Hernandez behaving erratically.

Hernandez is in custody facing grand theft auto and burglary charges with a $50,000 bond.

It’s unclear why his accomplice wasn’t arrested.



