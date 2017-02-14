Man charged after allegedly running into Manatee deputy

Dennis Lee Flowers is seen in a 2014 booking photo. (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A sheriff's office deputy was not seriously injured after a suspect fled from a scene and struck the deputy with his vehicle's car mirror.

The incident happened overnight Tuesday as the deputy located a suspicious vehicle at 8457 Uplands Boulevard. A second vehicle, driven by Dennis Lee Flowers, 39, arrived at the location.

The deputy approached Flowers' vehicle, but Flowers allegedly revved his engine and accelerated in the direction of the deputy. The deputy was able to jump away from the vehicle, but his left arm was struck by the car mirror, Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported.

The deputy returned to his cruiser and began pursuing Flowers for about three minutes before Flowers crashed his vehicle in Sarasota County at 4900 North Tamiami Trail. Flowers then jumped out of his car and the deputy chased him until Flowers was cornered.

MCSO said that Flowers tried to run through a fence but was unsuccessful. The suspect then turned around and tried to tackle the deputy and the two began a short scuffle. According to the report, the deputy deployed his electronic control device which stunned and subdued Flowers.

Three other passengers who were in Flowers' vehicle were not charged with any crimes. They were also not seriously injured in the crash, MCSO said.

Flowers was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated fleeing to elude. He has a lengthy arrest record in Manatee County for a host of minor crimes, including petty theft, battery, burglary and violation of probation.

(© 2017 WTSP)