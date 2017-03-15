Teen shot in McDonald's parking lot

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 17-year-old male was shot while sitting in a vehicle in a McDonald's parking lot in Pinellas Park on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the parking lot located at 5170 Park Boulevard.

Pinellas park Police Department said that the victim was abandoned along with the vehicle in which he was shot a block north away from where the shooting took place.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or information about potential suspect or suspects in this incident. They also said the shooting appears to be isolated and involving the teen and the other people in the car.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV