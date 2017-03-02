Man charged with sexual battery of 15-year-old boy

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Antonio Ramon Ricketts Douglas of Avon Park Wednesday.

An Avon Park man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he committed a sex act with a 15-year-old boy.

Antonio Ramon Ricketts Douglas, 32, was charged with sexual battery and possession of a firearm, along with several drug charges, deputies reported.

Deputies say the victim told his dad on Feb. 28 and that Douglas had a gun and said he would die on that day, either by the victim’s father or by law enforcement.

Illegal prescription pills and marijuana were found during a search of Douglas’ home, deputies said.

Douglas remains in the Highlands County jail.

