Man collapses and dies after fighting with officers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A man who was involved in a violent struggle with police officers collapsed during the altercation and was declared dead at a local hospital Wednesday morning.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the unidentified man fought with the officers and a bystander who stepped in to assist the officers around 7:15 a.m. at 1401 5th Avenue North near St. Anthony's Hospital.

The man collapsed and officers began assisting him immediately. He was taken St. Anthony's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no details released about the circumstances leading up to the incident or how the person died. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)