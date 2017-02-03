“Drink a milkshake and just - maybe go to the beach,” said Floyd LaFountain.

Tampa, Fla. -- After spending nearly 23 years behind bars, Floyd LaFountain walked out of jail cell in Tampa Friday morning, a free man.

LaFountain was just 16 when he and two accomplices were found guilty of robbing and murdering a Tampa man. But prosecutors and his defense agreed LaFountain deserved a second chance.

The first words out of Floyd LaFountain's mouth were an apology to his victims' family and a vow to be a better man.

“I really appreciate this. My heart still goes out to the victim’s family. I'm really sorry for what happened that day,” he said standing outside the main door to the Orient Road jail in Tampa.

LaFountain was a teen in 1994 when he and two other teenagers robbed and killed 73-year-old Manuel Huerta at his home in Tampa.

LaFountain was not the trigger man. Nonetheless, charged as an adult, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Asked if he thought he deserved a second chance, LaFountain said the answer is complicated.

“At times no, and at times yes,” he said, “It's hard to explain. It's a lot of remorse for what we did, and just it's hard, man.”

Recent Supreme Court rulings found life sentences without parole for juveniles unconstitutional.

So, on Wednesday, LaFountain got a new hearing in Hillsborough County court. Prosecutors agreed, 22 years, seven months and 25 days was long enough.

“I'm going to take my time. Just one day at a time and learn all the little things and go from there,” said LaFountain. His goal? “To stay out here, and hopefully I'll get a good job and help others.”

Through Facebook, Shawna Dupuis, the wife of LaFountain's co-defendant Michael Dupuis who was paroled three years earlier, said, “We are both very excited for him to be free. My husband has led a good life since he was released, and we believe Floyd will do the same."

Asked what he wants to do first, LaFountain’s needs seemed simple enough.

“Drink a milkshake and just - maybe go to the beach,” he said.

But LaFountain also knows the world has changed a lot in 23 years. So, Abe Brown Ministries in Tampa will help him make the transition and stay on track.

That, and 15 years’ probation.

As he walked away, LaFountain’s parting message to young people even considering a crime seemed to come from the heart, and experience.

“It isn't worth it. It's better to stay in school and stay away from drugs and alcohol,” he said.

