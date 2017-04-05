Man dies after accidental cooking fire in St. Pete

Fire Truck File Image (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- One man is dead after a fire at an apartment complex in south St. Petersburg.

St. Pete Fire Rescue reported that the unidentified victim may have died as a result of an accidental cooking fire at his apartment at the Whitehall Gardens Apartments at 3301 58th Avenue South.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 10:45 and saw light smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

SPFR said the victim was responsive as they arrived at the scene. However, the man died less than an hour later after he was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

© 2017 WTSP-TV