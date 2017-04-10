Man dies after crash in Spring Hill

More than 40 firearms were stolen from a gun store and the Hillsborough County sheriff is looking for the suspects.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Spring Hill man has died after he crashed into another vehicle on Mariner Boulevard overnight Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that James Pierce, 66, was driving his Chevy Cobalt northbound on Mariner Boulevard when his car traveled into the southbound lane and collided with a Nissan Sentra driven by Trevor Caggliano, 22, of Spring Hill around 12:03 a.m.

Caggliano suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to Bayfront Health Spring HIll for treatment.

Pierce was taken to Oak Hill Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

FHP said it is unknown what caused Pierce to drive into opposing traffic.

