Man dies after he walks out of rehab and into oncoming traffic

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A man who walked out of a rehab facility in Riverview after he checked himself in two hours prior died when he walked into traffic and was struck by a car overnight Thursday.

The Hillsborough sheriff's office reported that Graeme W. Hill, 47, of Lindenhurst, Ill. arrived at the River Oaks Treatment Facility at 12012 Boyette Road while under the influence of drugs or alcohol around 1:30 a.m.

While admitting himself into River Oaks, he was reportedly belligerent and causing a disturbance at the center. Hill left the property of his own accord around 3:10 a.m.

Hill began walking across Boyette Road and was hit by a Nissan Altima driven by a Riverview man, Todd Ricketts. According to HCSO, Ricketts did not see Hill walking in the roadway.

Hill suffered fatal injuries due to the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

