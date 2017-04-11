Man dies in house fire in rural Pasco County

THINKSTOCK

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. -- A man died overnight after a fire broke out at a home in rural Pasco County.

The fire was reported at a home in the 13000 block of Newgent Rd in San Antonio.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames and smoke were seen from the road, Division Chief Shawn Whited with Pasco Fire Rescue said.

Two people escaped the fire but fire crews had to pull out a 67-year-old man from the back bedroom, Whited said.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died, Whited said.

The man’s name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 WTSP-TV