Man dies in semi vs. van crash in Oldsmar

A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a semi truck vs. van crash in Oldsmar. (Photo: Sky10)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash involving a semi truck and a van claimed the life of a Palm Harbor man overnight Friday.

The crash at the intersection of Hillsborough Avenue ant Race Track Road at 2:11 a.m. in Oldsmar shut down traffic on Hillsborough Ave. for several hours as authorities conducted their investigation.

All lanes of Hillsborough Avenue were reopened as of 7:45 a.m. to traffic. Southbound Race Track Road is still closed due to the crash cleanup.

Florida Highway Patrol said that Mekhaeil Tawedrous, 43, failed to stop his van at a red light on Hillsborough Avenue and crashed into a tractor trailer headed in the opposite direction driven by Luis Selier-Dominguez, 40, of Miami.

Tawedrous suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Seiler-Dominguez was not injured. FHP said there will be no charges in this crash.

