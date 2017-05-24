Man fatally shot outside auto body shop

The shooting took place outside AA Auto Body in Tampa. (Photo: Google Earth)

A fight at a Tampa auto body shop turned into a fatal shooting Wednesday morning, police said.

About 10 a.m. Benjamin Rodriguez Barral, 41, went to the AA Auto Body shop, 1904 Columbus Drive, where he used to work. While there, he got into an argument with Alex Alfonso, 34, the owner of the shop.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, Alfonso pulled out a gun and shot Barral, who died.

Alfonso left the scene of the shooting in a Corvette, police said. A short time later, he returned to the scene in a different car where he cooperated with detectives.

Police said Alfonso has not been charged with a crime, and detectives are working with the State Attorney's Office to determine what charges, if any, will be filed The case remains under investigation.

