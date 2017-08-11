Man files lawsuit after police dog bites him instead of chase suspect

Dwight Fields (right) speaks to KHOU 11 reporter Brett Buffington (left) on Friday, August 11, 2017. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON – A man, attacked by a police K9, is suing the city because the dog was unleashed on him, instead of the suspect police were chasing.

Dwight Fields' case is making its way through the federal court system and is scheduled for trial in spring of 2018.

Fields was bitten by the dog as Houston Police officers were searching for another man in the southwest part of the city, after a car chase last September.

The suspect, Anthony Woods, was eventually arrested after police say Woods lead them on a high-speed chase, that ended on Sandy Glen Lane.

As Woods bailed out of his car, and tried to run from officers, Fields says he was at a neighbor’s home, working as a handy-man.

“Police were like, 'stop him!' I’m not fixing to touch nobody. I don’t know what’s going on, it’s not my business.” Fields told KHOU 11 News.

Fields went on to say he pointed officers in the direction that the man took off running, and told police that he’d watched Woods jump a fence.

But, as officers were searching for the man, a K-9 officer apparently confused Fields with the suspect.

Fields said, “Didn’t ask me nothing. Didn’t say 'Hey, look are you the guy we’re looking for?' He didn’t say anything, he just let the dog go.”

According to the suit, alleging Fields' civil rights were violated. He now owes $6,000 in medical bills related to the attack.

At the hospital, Fields got more than 40 staples in his side and upper leg to close bite marks left behind.

KHOU 11 News reached out to the city attorney’s office to ask about the case. We are still waiting to hear back.

