Man flown to hospital after being shocked in Sarasota Co.

VENICE, Fla. -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after being shocked while working in Venice.
The man was doing construction work at the Village on the Isle, which is a retirement community, when it happened. He suffered burns to his arms.
He was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. At this point, we don’t have word of his condition.
