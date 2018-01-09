Man flown to hospital after being shocked in Sarasota Co.

VENICE, Fla. -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after being shocked while working in Venice.

The man was doing construction work at the Village on the Isle, which is a retirement community, when it happened. He suffered burns to his arms.

He was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. At this point, we don’t have word of his condition.

