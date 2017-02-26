Man heads to prison for tainted drugs

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: Getty Images )

WARSAW, N.Y. - A man convicted of selling heroin laced with horse tranquilizers was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Bradley J. Broadbent, 37, was convicted of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance following a three-day jury trial back in January.

Judge Michael M. Mohun handed down the sentence this week. Mohun also sentenced Broadbent to 1 1/2 years post-release supervision on each count, to run concurrent with each other.

Prosecutors say Broadbent possessed and sold 13 bags of heroin to a confidential informant in the Village of Perry back in January 2016. The drugs were laced with Xylaxine, a horse tranquilizer.

The Wyoming County district attorney said prior to sentencing, Broadbent admitted he should be sentenced as a second felony drug offender because of a prior violent felony conviction.

District Attorney Donald O'Geen released the following statement:

“Heroin is an extremely dangerous drug that is highly addictive. This case demonstrates how dangerous heroin is. To sell heroin, let alone lace it with a horse tranquilizer, is reckless. On a weekly basis, our office sees the devastating effects of heroin on our community. The sentence handed down [Thursday] sends a clear message that those defendants that deal heroin and prey on people’s addictions will be brought to justice and held accountable."

(© 2017 WGRZ)