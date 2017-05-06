Man held girlfriend, child, threatened to kill them, police say

A man threatened to kill his girlfriend and her child, then barricaded himself inside a home for several hours Saturday, the Largo Police Department said.

Police received a call shortly before 3 p.m. from a woman who said her boyfriend was holding her and her 5-year-old son captive and was threatening to kill them. The victim and her child were able to escape and get to a neighbor's house.

Police set up a perimeter around the home in the 1700 block of South Jefferson Avenue. Several attempt to contact the suspect, John Desormeaux III, 42, were unsuccessful.

The Tactical Apprehension and Control team were able to get into the residence through several windows, and they found Desormeaux in one of the bedrooms shortly before 6 p.m.

A loaded gun was found in the room, police said.

The victim had a injunction against Desormeaux.

According to jail records, Desormeaux has been arrested previously on battery and domestic violence charges.

