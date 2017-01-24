Man & his horse reunited after scary situation

Crews work to pull a horse from a ditch in SW Miami-Dade (Photo: CBS Miami)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A man and his horse were reunited Tuesday morning after a scary situation in southwest Miami-Dade county.

Around 10 a.m., crews worked to rescue the trapped horse seen in some sort of ditch near SW 168th Street and SW 199th Avenue.

The 15-year-old horse named Braga fell into the ditch when another horse was scared by a car.

“I was with both horses. The smaller horse got scared when the car came by but it caused my bigger horse to fall in,” said the horses’ owner who identified himself as ‘Bienvenido.’

Just before 11 a.m., they were able to pull the horse out using a lifting arm of a construction tractor.

“On this particular call, the crews from station 43 along with some technical rescue people used some specialty equipment that we have that lets us kind of shimmy some straps underneath the horse so that we can then create an anchor point and lift them up out of the ditch,” said Capt. Jack Swerdloff with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

It’s unclear if the horse suffered any injuries. He was seen walking around with his owner after the rescue.

“Everything is fine and I thank everybody and the fire department for helping me,” said ‘Bienvenido.’

