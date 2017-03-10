Man in drag among those accused in Pasco gift card thefts

PASCO COUNTY -- Police say a man in drag and a couple of accomplices activated gift cards at two Pasco County Home Depot stores this week. In one case, a suspect is even seen on video pushing a clerk out of the way.

According to deputies, the first one was on Wednesday at around 12:30pm at the Home Depot on Eiland Boulevard in Zephyrhills. The suspects took several gift cards to the self-checkout stand. The main suspect, who investigators believe was a man in drag, pushed a clerk out of the way while activating the cards.

In that first case, the suspect activated around $1,900 in Home Depot gift cards before leaving the store.

The second instance was the same day at around 3pm. The suspects did the same thing at a Home Depot on North U.S. Highway 441 in Lady Lake. In that case, the suspect activated around $5,000 in Home Depot gift cards.

According to the victim, one suspect was described as a black man who is around 30 years old dressed as a woman. He was wearing a dark shoulder-length wig and a dress with orange and white horizontal stripes. The second suspect is a black woman, who looks to be around 20 years old. She has collar-length hair and was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. The third suspect was described as a black man around 30 years old with a faded flat-top haircut. He was wearing a light-colored shirt with an emblem on the front.

If you have any information on these crimes please call 1-800-706-2488 or leave an anonymous tip online: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=615

