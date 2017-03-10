WTSP
Man in drag among those accused in Pasco gift card thefts

This video was released by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, showing what they say are the thefts.

10News staff , WTSP 10:13 AM. EST March 10, 2017

PASCO COUNTY -- Police say a man in drag and a couple of accomplices activated gift cards at two Pasco County Home Depot stores this week.  In one case, a suspect is even seen on video pushing a clerk out of the way.

According to deputies, the first one was on Wednesday at around 12:30pm at the Home Depot on Eiland Boulevard in Zephyrhills.   The suspects took several gift cards to the self-checkout stand.  The main suspect, who investigators believe was a man in drag, pushed a clerk out of the way while activating the cards.

In that first case, the suspect activated around $1,900 in Home Depot gift cards before leaving the store.

The second instance was the same day at around 3pm.  The suspects did the same thing at a Home Depot on North U.S. Highway 441 in Lady Lake.  In that case, the suspect activated around $5,000 in Home Depot gift cards.

According to the victim, one suspect was described as a black man who is around 30 years old dressed as a woman.  He was wearing a dark shoulder-length wig and a dress with orange and white horizontal stripes.  The second suspect is a black woman, who looks to be around 20 years old.  She has collar-length hair and was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.  The third suspect was described as a black man around 30 years old with a  faded flat-top haircut.  He was wearing a light-colored shirt with an emblem on the front.

If you have any information on these crimes please call   1-800-706-2488 or leave an anonymous tip online: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=615

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

