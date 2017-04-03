Man in serious condition after stabbing

Sarasota Police investigate a stabbing at 1127 Central Avenue on April 3, 2017. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A fight between two men on on Central Avenue in Sarasota ended in a stabbing Monday morning in which one man was seriously injured.

Sarasota Police Department reported that the man suspected of the stabbing is cooperating with officers. Neither the victim or the suspect were identified by authorities.

Police responded to the incident at 1127 Central Avenue at 11:30 a.m. after reports of a disturbance. They found the victim in serious condition and paramedics transported him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and police are interviewing witnesses at this time.

If you have information about this case, call SPD at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online.

