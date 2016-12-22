WTSP
Man injured as e-cigarette explodes on city bus

An e-cigarette explosion was caught on a Fresno city bus.

10News Staff , WTSP 8:01 AM. EST December 22, 2016

FRESNO, Calif. -- One man suffered burns to his hand and leg after an e-cigarette device exploded in his front pocket as he was riding the bus.

CBS affiliate KSEE in Fresno reports that the victim, a man in his 50s, was transported to the hospital 

The explosion was caught on a city bus camera.

According to the report, the man began using the vaping device on the bus, which is against the rules  The bus driver told the man that he could not vape on the bus, the man complied and placed the e-cigarette into his pocket. The device exploded just moments later.

This latest video comes nearly a month after another shocking video from New York City showed an employees at a liquor store run for cover after an e-cigarette exploded in his pocket.


(© 2016 WTSP)


