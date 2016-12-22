Man injured as e-cigarette explodes on city bus

A bus camera caught an e-cigarette exploding in a man's pocket in Fresno, Calif. (Photo: Image via KSEE-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. -- One man suffered burns to his hand and leg after an e-cigarette device exploded in his front pocket as he was riding the bus.

CBS affiliate KSEE in Fresno reports that the victim, a man in his 50s, was transported to the hospital

The explosion was caught on a city bus camera.

According to the report, the man began using the vaping device on the bus, which is against the rules The bus driver told the man that he could not vape on the bus, the man complied and placed the e-cigarette into his pocket. The device exploded just moments later.

This latest video comes nearly a month after another shocking video from New York City showed an employees at a liquor store run for cover after an e-cigarette exploded in his pocket.





